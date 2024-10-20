Possible domestic situation leaves one dead in Port Orange, say Police

Port Orange Police are currently investigating the death of a 67-yr-old woman. According to Port Orange Police, Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Coconut Palm Circle around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. When Police arrived, they found a 76-yr-old male and an unresponsive 67-yr-old female. The female was pronounced deceased by Port Orange Fire Rescue.

The Port Orange Police Criminal Investigation Unit responded and has taken over the scene, according to Police. Officials also say that the investigation is active and ongoing, and at this time, the victim's name is being held until next of kin is notified.

Police are asking if anyone has any additional information regarding this incident to contact Detective Christopher Bingham at 386-506-5895.

FOX 35 will update this story as details become available.