Possible ammunition or explosives found inside Sanford storage unit, police said

Explosive technicians are investigating a storage unit in Sanford after possible ammunition or explosives were found inside, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Bianca Gillett, public information officer for Sanford police, said an auction on older, unpaid units was held at a Public Storage complex. A buyer opened a unit and found questionable ammunition or explosive material.

Seminole County's EOD team was contacted to determine if the items were explosive or hazardous, or not.

No other details were immediately released.