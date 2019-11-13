Port Canaveral officials give 2019 'State of the Port' address

article

Officials in Port Canaveral delivered their 2019 State of the Port address on Wednesday.

Port Canaveral has generated nearly four billion dollars in the state of Florida. It is a huge boost for the tourism industry, creating over 32,000 jobs. Its economic impact nearly doubled between 2014 and 2015. Then, in 2018, 2.1 million passengers took cruises.

On Wednesday, Port Canaveral Chief Executive Officer John Murray said, "We had a great 2019, we hit on all cylinders. Again, our growth is predictable and we're meeting our targets. We're excited about the future, we've got another year in 2020 with a few unique things."

The full State of the Port address is below.