Popular off-ramp shifts from left to right on I-4 in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Drivers who use Interstate 4 (I-4) need to get ready for another major change as a popular off-ramp is switching sides.
Overnight on Sunday, the exit from I-4 to Orange Blossom Trail shifted from a left-hand exit to a right-hand exit.
Crews opened the new westbound I-4 lanes that cross over Orange Blossom Trail and Rio Grande Avenue.
The old I-4 lanes in that area have shut down.
