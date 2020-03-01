Popular off-ramp shifts from left to right on I-4 in Orlando

Drivers who use Interstate 4 (I-4) need to get ready for another major change as a popular off-ramp is switching sides.

Overnight on Sunday, the exit from I-4 to Orange Blossom Trail shifted from a left-hand exit to a right-hand exit.

Crews opened the new westbound I-4 lanes that cross over Orange Blossom Trail and Rio Grande Avenue.

The old I-4 lanes in that area have shut down.

