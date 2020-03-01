Overnight detours expected on State Road 417 this week

Overnight detours on State Road (S.R.) 417 will occur this week.

Starting Sunday night, University Boulevard near S.R. 417 will close for construction.

S.R. 417 from University Boulevard to Aloma Avenue is set to close on Monday night as well.

Then on Thursday, the ramp to Aloma Avenue from northbound S.R. 417 will be shut down.

