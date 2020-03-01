Popular off-ramp shifting on I-4 in Orlando

Drivers who use Interstate 4 (I-4) need to get ready for another major change as a popular off-ramp is switching sides.

Overnight on Sunday, the exit from I-4 to Orange Blossom Trail is shifting from a left-hand exit to a right-hand exit. Crews are expected to open the new westbound I-4 lanes that cross over Orange Blossom Trail and Rio Grande Avenue. The old I-4 lanes in that area are shutting down.

However, to make these changes, crews plan to close the I-4 exit ramp from 10 p.m. Sunday night to 6 a.m. Monday morning. During that time, drivers will have to take the next exit at John Young Parkway.

