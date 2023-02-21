Popular Disney World thrill ride temporarily closes

A popular thrill ride at Walt Disney World is now temporarily closed.

According to Disney's website, the "Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith" attraction at Hollywood Studios closed Tuesday for refurbishment.

It's set to reopen to the public sometime during the summer. An exact date was not immediately released.

On the ride, guests race along the freeways of Los Angeles in a super-stretch limo with rock band Aerosmith as they try to make it to their concert on time.