Popular airline now offering $59 nonstop flights from Orlando to the Montreal area

article

Breeze Airways has announced a new one-way service from Orlando to Plattsburgh, NY – a city only an hour from Montreal, Canada.

Travelers can travel nonstop from Orlando to Plattsburgh which is also known as "Montreal U.S. Airport" for $59 one way.

The route will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The introductory fare is available for purchase through September 18 and for travel through April 30, 2024.

The inaugural flight is on November 28.

The introductory price of $59 is available from September 12 to September 18.