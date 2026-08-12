Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in Atlantic: Any threat to Florida?

The Brief Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. It is the third-named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. The Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 - November 30.



Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed over the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, becoming the third storm of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

It is expected to be a short-lived storm and is forecast to dissipate on Thursday, the NHC said in its 11 a.m. advisory.

Where is Tropical Storm Cristobal?

As of 11 a.m., Tropical Storm Cristobal was 880 miles west of the Azores, traveling east at 25 mph, with sustained winds of 45 mph, the NHC said.

There is no threat to the U.S. or the Caribbean.

Second disturbance likely to develop

The NHC is tracking a tropical disturbance, known as Invest 92L, near the Cabo Islands that is expected to become a tropical depression later this week.

That one has an 80& chance of further development.

Behind that disturbance is another disturbance that has formed off the coast of Africa. That one has a low chance of development – 30% – as it treks west across the Atlantic, the NHC said.

Any threats to Florida?

While unclear how strong Invest 92L could become as it moves into the Caribbean, there are no immediate threats to Florida or the U.S.