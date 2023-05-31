Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando to feature top teams from Big 12, ACC

article

Pop Tarts has joined forces with the Cheez-It-Bowl as its newest title sponsor for the annual ACC v Big 12 matchup in Orlando.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl will feature top teams from the Atlantic Coast and Big 12 Conferences on December 28 at 5:45 p.m. at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

This year’s Pop-Tarts Bowl will be the 34th edition of the game but the first time Pop-Tarts has sponsored an NCAA college football bowl. The game is organized by Florida Citrus Sports.

The new multi-year partnership between Pop-Tarts and Florida Citrus Sports includes exclusive naming rights, digital and social media content, in-stadium exposure, product sampling, and on-site activation at the game and other organization events.

The 2022 game drew a crowd of 61,250 people along with a live audience of 5.4 million viewers with Florida State University capturing a victory over the University of Oklahoma.

Cheez-It still remains a sponsor of college football’s postseason at the Cheez-It® Citrus Bowl, also organized by Florida Citrus Sports and held at Camping World Stadium. The 78th Cheez-It Citrus Bowl will kick off at 1 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Tickets to both games are available through Florida Citrus Sports and will go on sale to the public after teams are selected on Sunday, Dec. 3.