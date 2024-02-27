Expand / Collapse search

Polk County Sheriff's Office crime scene van involved in Winter Haven crash

By FOX 13 News Staff
Polk County
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Polk County Sheriff's Office crime scene van was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning that left some injured, according to PCSO. 

The van crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Spirit Lake Road and Winter Lake Road in Winter Haven at around 5:31 a.m. 

A representative with the sheriff's office said possibly three people were injured, and it ‘appears’ that all were from the other vehicle. 

PCSO said to expect delays. 

