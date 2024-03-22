Worker pinned between tree, construction truck in Winter Haven, officials say

article

A work trimming trees became pinned between a tree and a bucket lift truck in Winter Haven, according to the Polk County Fire Rescue Department.

The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the area of Bermuda Court in Winter Haven, which is about an hour southwest of Orlando, officials said. One person was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert. An update on the worker's condition was not immediately known.

Officials said the worker was trimming trees when they became pinned.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Source: Polk County Fire Rescue

FOX 35 has reached out to the Polk County Sheriff's Office for more information on the investigation.