Polk County swatting investigation leads to arrests of 2 out-of-state teens

Two out-of-state teenagers have been arrested in connection with a pair of swatting incidents last month that targeted a home in Polk County, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

14 and 15-year-old made "swatting calls"

What we know:

The suspects, ages 14 and 15, were taken into custody in New York and Connecticut following an investigation into false emergency calls that triggered a police response to a residence on Pilchard Drive in Poinciana.

The first swatting incident occurred around 7:49 p.m. on June 4, when a caller falsely claimed to be a 12-year-old reporting gunshots at his home. Deputies responded but found no signs of gunfire and determined the child who lived there had not placed the call.

A second false report was made to the same address the following night, claiming a family had been murdered with a shotgun, which was also untrue.

Calls made over Fortnite video game disagreement

Dig deeper:

Detectives learned that the resident had been playing the video game Fortnite with friends through the messaging platform Discord. The suspects were reportedly upset with the child’s gameplay and retaliated by placing swatting calls.

The calls were traced back to the suspects with assistance from the Department of Juvenile Justice, Florida’s 10th Judicial Circuit, and law enforcement agencies in Connecticut and New York.

Teens arrested and transferred to Polk Co. Jail

What's next:

The teens were booked into the Polk County Jail on July 7 and July 10.

Both are facing charges of false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner, a second-degree felony, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, a third-degree felony.

What they're saying:

"Swatting is a serious and dangerous crime, and often results from online gaming and arguments," said Sheriff Grady Judd. "If you do this to a resident of Polk County, Florida, we will track you down and hold you accountable. It doesn’t matter where you are, or how old you are."