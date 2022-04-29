Polk County Sheriff’s Office volunteer arrested for drug trafficking, weapons

article

A volunteer service officer with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office found himself on the other side of the law on Thursday.

Deputies arrested David Roberts, 69, of Lake Wales, on drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Roberts, a volunteer with the sheriff's office for 12 years, was caught by undercover officers selling oxycodone pills out of his patrol car, while still in uniform.

"That makes me crazy. That makes me so crazy I want to pluck my eyeballs out one at a time," Judd said during a Friday morning press conference.

The undercover officer purchased the pills from Roberts, allowing him to drive away. Judd said he then followed him to the sheriff's office substation, where he was arrested in the parking lot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

