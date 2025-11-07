Driver charged after firing at car in Polk County road rage incident, police say

The Brief A driver is accused of shooting at another driver in a reported road rage incident. Charles Fitzalbert Worges, 46, after reports that he fired at a man's car when driving on U.S. 27 on Nov. 6. No one was injured in this incident.



What we know:

The Haines City Police Department arrested Charles Fitzalbert Worges, 46, after reports that he fired at a man's car when driving on U.S. 27 on Nov. 6.

A man traveling north on U.S. 27, just before 8 a.m., told police he was driving with his 3-year-old child in the backseat when a white Lexus SUV pulled in front of his car, forcing him to maneuver quickly to avoid a crash. After getting back in the lane, the driver said the Lexus was behind him, then later pulled up to the right.

Reports of shots fired

The driver reported hearing multiple gunshots, police said. The driver called 911 and provided the Lexus driver's license plate number.

Responding officers found three spent 9mm casings in the road. No injuries were reported.

Officers traced the Lexus plate to a woman – who police said was not involved in the incident – telling officers she lent her car to Worges.

Footage from the man's in-car camera showed Worges holding a gun out from the driver's side window, followed by three puffs of smoke – which police said were from rounds being shot into the air.

What goes up, must come down

"It’s a miracle that no one was seriously injured during this uncalled-for incident," said Haines City Police Chief Jay Hopwood. "Not only for the driver and his 3-year-old, but also for everyone nearby. What goes up must come down — firing a weapon into the air is reckless and dangerous. Those stray bullets could have easily hurt or killed someone. People need to slow down, be patient, and drive responsibly so everyone can reach their destinations safely."

Worges is facing one count of discharging a firearm from within a vehicle and one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.