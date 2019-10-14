Police: Toddler dies after being left in car by parents

article

A toddler has died after being left in the family vehicle most of the day Monday, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers said the parents of the one-and-a-half-year-old girl found her unconscious and not breathing in their Jeep and called 911. Tampa Fire Rescue crews arrived at the location on N 19th Street around 6:30 p.m.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive.

Police said it appears the child was left in the vehicle by accident.

