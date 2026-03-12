When will Artemis II launch? NASA to give update on moon mission

The Brief NASA will provide an update on its Artemis II mission, which is set to take astronauts on a trip around the moon. The agency will hold a briefing at Kennedy Space Center at 3 p.m. EDT. The Artemis II mission has experienced numerous delays.



NASA will give an update on Thursday about what's next for the Artemis II mission, which will take astronauts on a trip around the moon.

The agency will hold a briefing at 3 p.m. EDT at Kennedy Space Center to discuss progress on the crewed mission.

The briefing will include Dr. Lori Glaze, the deputy associate administrator for NASA's Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate; John Honeycutt, chair of Artemis II mission management team; Shawn Quinn, manager of the Exploration Ground Systems Program; and Norm Knight, director of NASA's Flight Operations Directorate.

The update comes after teams fixed a helium flow issue in the upper stage of Artemis 2's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

After completing a wet dress rehearsal in mid-February, NASA was on track to launch Artemis II this month. However, a helium flow issue was detected, forcing NASA to move the rocket and the Orion spacecraft from the launch pad to the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center for repairs.

NASA said last week that the issue was fixed and that teams were making other updates, including replacing flight batteries on the rocket and charging system batteries on the Orion capsule.

The agency also said it planned to move the rocket back to the launch pad later this month.

What is the Artemis II mission?

FILE - NASA astronauts (left to right) Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, Canadian Space Agency Astronaut Jeremy Hansen. (Credit: NASA/Josh Valcarcel)

When it launches, Artemis II will be the first crewed mission to the moon in over 50 years. The mission will send a team of astronauts on a 10-day flight around the moon.

The four-person crew will include NASA's Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch and Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen.