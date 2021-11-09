Police: Student faces charges after gun scare at Oviedo High School's homecoming dance

A student is facing multiple charges after a scare at Oviedo High School’s homecoming dance brought the night to an early end over the weekend, police said.

The homecoming dance at Oviedo High School ended early on Saturday night after fear spread over a rumor about a student possibly bringing a gun to the dance.

Law enforcement previously confirmed that one person allegedly involved in the situation was arrested and no weapon was found. They also said that no shots were fired and there was no altercation on campus.

On Tuesday, the Oviedo Police Department released an update on the situation, stating that one person, said to be a minor Oviedo High School (OHS) student, was charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault

Possession of Weapon Firearm on School Property

Improper Exhibition of Firearm or Dangerous Weapon

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Minor

The department added, "our investigation to date concluded that there were no shots fired at OHS on Saturday night, and no firearm was found. These charges are the result of a thorough investigation, including witness statements."

They confirmed that the person acted alone and that there is no continued threat.

"We will continue to monitor the situation, and, out of an abundance of caution, provide additional police detail at the school for the remainder of the week," police also said.

Those with any additional information related to the case are asked to contact the Oviedo Police Department at 407-971-5700.

