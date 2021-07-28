Police seek to ID body of man discovered in Halifax River

article

The Daytona Beach Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying the body of a man found floating in the Halifax River.

At 12:48 p.m. on Wednesday, a call was received directing officers to the 1300 block of N. Halifax Ave., between Zelda and Golf boulevards, where the caller said he found a body floating in the Halifax River.

Adult white male

Officers managed to recover the body a short time later. Because of the state of decomposition, investigators are unable to identify the person, described only as an adult white man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Dinardi at (386) 671-5219 or DinardiDavid@DBPD.us regarding Case 210014181.

