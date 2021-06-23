Police seek man for questioning following bathroom attack on woman

article

The Daytona Beach Police Department is searching for a man whom they said attacked a woman inside a bathroom at a beach-side hotel on Wednesday.

Investigators released an image captured from a surveillance camera of a man whom they would like to question regarding this incident.

The suspect in the bathroom attack is believed to have light brown skin and stands around 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He is said to weigh around 185 pounds. He appears to be in his early to mid-30s.

If you have any information about this case, contact Detective David Dinardi at (386) 671-5219 or DinardiDavid@dbpd.us (Case 210011945).