Police searching for missing and endangered 16-year-old from Port St. Lucie

The Port St. Lucie Police Department is searching for a teenage girl who has been missing since October 1.

Chloe Mai Farren, 16, was last seen on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. when she left her home in Port St. Lucie.

Chloe is described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing a dark-colored zippered hoodie and cut up jeans. Police consider her missing and endangered.

Anyone with information on Chloe's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective W. Jarret at 772-871-5052. Case #2019-20189 or call the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.