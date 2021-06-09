Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for man who they say broke into Winter Park homes

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Winter Park
FOX 35 Orlando

Winter Park Police attempt to identify residential burglary suspect

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked the contact the Winter Park Police Department.

WINTER PARK, Fla. - The Winter Park Police Department said that they are searching for a man who they believe committed residential burglaries at houses listed for sale.

They said that they received a call on Sunday about an unoccupied residential burglary in which the suspect entered the victim's residence, stole items, and fled in a silver Chevrolet Silverado.

The man posted in pictures by the Winter Park Police Department is allegedly also the suspect of a residential burglary in Seminole County, right on the border of Winter Park, they said.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

He is described as a white male with an average build, light-color hat, short-sleeve shirt, blue jean pants, and black sneakers with white accents. He reportedly drives a Silver Chevrolet Silverado with a bike rack attached to the rear.

Those with information on who the suspect may be are asked to call the Winter Park Police Department at 407-644-1313 or by contacting Crime Line at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.