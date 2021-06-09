Police searching for man who they say broke into Winter Park homes

The Winter Park Police Department said that they are searching for a man who they believe committed residential burglaries at houses listed for sale.

They said that they received a call on Sunday about an unoccupied residential burglary in which the suspect entered the victim's residence, stole items, and fled in a silver Chevrolet Silverado.

The man posted in pictures by the Winter Park Police Department is allegedly also the suspect of a residential burglary in Seminole County, right on the border of Winter Park, they said.

He is described as a white male with an average build, light-color hat, short-sleeve shirt, blue jean pants, and black sneakers with white accents. He reportedly drives a Silver Chevrolet Silverado with a bike rack attached to the rear.

Those with information on who the suspect may be are asked to call the Winter Park Police Department at 407-644-1313 or by contacting Crime Line at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

