Police searching for Florida mother, baby missing for two weeks

article

The Winter Haven Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 32-year-old Heather Cunniff and her infant daughter, 3-month-old Destiny Cunniff.

According to authorities, the two were last seen by friends on Nov. 6 near her residence at 220 1/2 Ave. A NE in Winter Haven.

"Although we do not suspect foul play, we want to make sure they are both safe since they have not been seen," said Chief Charlie Bird.

Police have not released any more information regarding their disappearance.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Nick Gregory at 863-401-2256.