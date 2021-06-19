Police: Search for suspect underway after 1 injured in Kissimmee shooting

article

The Kissimmee Police Department is searching for a man they say shot a person at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

Officers are looking for 26-year-old Khanji Jknoki Fairley. There is currently an arrest warrant out for him.

Police responded to the Vineland Landings Apartments after gunshots were reported. When they arrived, they say they found one victim who had been shot. That person is expected to be okay.

MORE NEWS: Man shot dead near Mall at Millenia, Orlando police say

Police say Fairley was last seen driving a silver Toyota with a possible tag number of QSVQ06. He may also be driving a 2006 light blue Lexus IS250 with Florida tag number LMBD41.

"Detectives are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Kissimmee Police Department or Crimeline. You can contact Crimeline anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS."

Advertisement

This is an active investigation.