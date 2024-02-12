Police search for missing Daytona Beach boy, 13

article

Authorities are seeking information on the whereabouts of a 13-year-old Daytona Beach boy, last seen at 2597 N. Oleander Ave.

Noah Shane Radcliff was reported missing, and there is concern that he may be in the Secret Cove Jacksonville area in the company of unknown individuals. He was wearing black pants and a black shirt with a white Nike logo at the time of his disappearance.

Local law enforcement urges anyone with information on Noah's location to contact the Daytona Beach Police at 386-671-5100. The community is asked to remain vigilant and report any potential leads or sightings to assist in the swift and safe return of Noah Shane Radcliff.