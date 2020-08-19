Police search for man suspected of attacking female clerk at Central Florida convenience story

Police are searching for a man they said is suspected of attacking a female clerk at a Titusville convenience store.

The Titusville Police Department tweeted about the incident on Tuesday.

They said that a black male, believed to be between 15 and 20 years of age and about five-feet, six-inches tall, is suspected of attacking a female clerk at a Sunoco convenience store on Sunday, July 5th. He went on to allegedly steal from the register as well.

They ask that if you can identify the man in the video, please contact the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

