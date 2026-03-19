SpaceX launching 29 Starlink satellites from Florida

The Brief SpaceX is preparing to send 29 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit on Thursday. The company will launch the satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. SpaceX plans to land the Falcon 9's booster on the droneship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean.



SpaceX is preparing for an early morning launch from Florida's Space Coast.

The company is sending another batch of Starlink internet satellites into low Earth orbit on Thursday.

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A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 29 satellites is expected to lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station during a launch window that opens at 6:35 a.m.

Following first stage separation, SpaceX plans to land the booster on the droneship Just Read the Instructions, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

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What is Starlink?

This new batch of satellites will join thousands of other satellites that have already been sent up to space, expanding Starlink's growing constellation.

The network provides broadband service to users in more than 150 countries, mostly serving remote and underserved areas.