Evacuations at Orange County apartment underway after structural damage reported

Evacuations are underway at an apartment complex in the Doctor Phillips area on Monday after officials reported structure instability concerns.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Orange County Fire Rescue reported that The Rialto Apartments on West Sand Lake Road had concerns of structural instability.

What we know:

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's office and crews with Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the scene on March 19, as cars were seen leaving the parking garage on the bottom levels of the building.

Media staging off Sand Lake in front of Melt n Dip Crepe & Gelato. Officials will provide an updates shortly on evacuations at Rialto Apartments due to concerns of structural instability. pic.twitter.com/7vSgoPr9LJ — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 19, 2026

‘Signs of structural instability’

Orange County Fire Rescue's William Farhat said units were sent to the complex just before 5 a.m. A caller reported she couldn't open her door and heard "popping noises," making her think the building was collapsing around her, Farhat said.

Officials reported signs of structural instability in several doors.

We "had to force her door open in order to get her out of the building," Farhat said of the tenant who lived on the fifth floor of the building.

Fathat described "very obvious cracking in and around fire doors and around residential doors."

An inspector – Gilbert Mercado – with the Orange County Division of Building Safety said the signs of damage got worse higher up in the building.

Building evacuations

Presumed tenants were seen leaving the apartment complex with suitcases in hand. Five floors with around 200 to 400 apartments were evacuated as of 10:25 a.m., Thursday morning, officials said.

"There are 200 apartments and the building was 93% occupied," Farhat said. Crews continued to search the building to make sure it was completely evacuated.

Businesses within the building were also evacuated.

Medical concern

During the search, a medical emergency occurred, Farhat confirmed – saying the medical situation was not related to the building's structural issues.

Last building inspection

Farhat said the last inspection on the building was conducted in September 2025. During that inspection, there weren't any signs of building instability, he said.

Residents rush to leave

A woman told FOX 35 she grabbed a bag and packed her medication as fast as possible.

"It still feels like a dream to me," she said.

"We're just waiting to see what's going to happen to us," said Arlina Aeuirre, who lives on the fourth floor with her dog.

What's next:

The fire department is working with Visit Orlando to identify hotel rooms for the displaced residents. The residents will remain relocated until the building is determined to be safe, Farhat said.

A private engineering company has been contracted to evaluate the building. As of 10:30 a.m., Farhat said the engineer hasn't arrived.

The timeline for the building's repairs is not known at this time.