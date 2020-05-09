Police search for man accused of threatening Publix customer with gun

article

The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man they say drew his gun inside a Publix after an argument with another customer.

Police released a surveillance image of the man they are looking for.

Investigators say they were called to a Publix on South Kirkman Road on Saturday after witnesses say an argument broke out between customers at the deli counter.

Witnesses told police the suspect threatened the victim with his gun, but no shots were ever fired and no one was injured.

When word spread of an armed individual inside the store, officials say customers and employees panicked and ran out of the Publix, including the suspect.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about who the suspect might be to call the Orlando Police Department or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.