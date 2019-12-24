Rap star and Vance High grad 'DaBaby' was taken off in handcuffs following his concert Monday night at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte.

CMPD says they took Jonathan Kirk, the artists' formal name, into custody in the parking lot around 11 p.m. and issued him a citation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He was then released.

Around 8:30 p.m. CMPD says officers observed a white Dodge Charger driven by an occupant with DaBaby in the back and an odor of marijuana and attempted to talk to him and they say he walked away and refused to speak to them. Based on probable cause they determined they'd speak with him when he exited the concert. Officers stated they legally searched the vehicle, found marijuana, handcuffed the rapper, and transported him to another location for safety reasons.

He was initially charged with resisting arrest and drug possession, which was later reduced to a misdemeanor and obstruct and delay charges.

A cloud hung over the rapper's heaD earlier this year in connection to his alleged involvement with a fatal shooting incident involving a man who was shot and killed at a Walmart in Huntersville. The only charges he ended up facing were gun charges.

CHARGES DROPPED AGAINST DABABY IN DEADLY WALMART SHOOTING

DaBaby held a toy giveaway earlier on Monday in Charlotte. He posted an Instagram Story Tuesday blaming CMPD for targeting him. The video appears to be showing CMPD officers searching his vehicle in the Bojangles parking lot.

He is nominated for two Grammy Awards and is set to perform during Super Bowl Week in Miami in 2020.