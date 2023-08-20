Police: Sanford man on the run after shooting, killing cousin

article

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Sanford man who reportedly shot his cousin who later died over a disagreement regarding a female, police said.

Sanford Police are looking for Marquez Henderson whose been charged with first-degree homicide in the death of his cousin, a press release shows.

On August 19 around 8 p.m., Sanford police said they received a call about a shooting that happened at the Georgia Arms Apartments at 2600 Georgia Ave.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 24-year-old Jarkevis Canada lying in the parking lot after being shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Based on interviews with witnesses, police discovered that Canada and Henderson are cousins and recently had a "disagreement over a female." Witnesses told police they saw Henderson across the apartment parking lot raise his gun and shoot Canada.

Anyone with information about the crime or the location of Henderson is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.