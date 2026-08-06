Powerball jackpot surges to $856 million

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The Brief The Powerball jackpot has surged to an estimated $856 million ahead of the next drawing. The jackpot is now one of the top 10 largest in the game's history; the largest was a prize of $2.04 billion won in 2022. The next drawing is set for Saturday, Aug. 8 at 10:59 p.m. ET.



The Powerball jackpot has now climbed to one of the top 10 largest in the game's history.

The jackpot surged to an estimated $856 million after no one matched all of the winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing.

According to lottery officials, the estimated cash value of the current jackpot is $372 million.

What were the winning numbers for Aug. 5?

Wednesday's winning numbers were 14, 20, 59, 60, 61 and a Powerball of 25.

The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Why is the jackpot so high?

The jackpot has rolled over for the past three months. The last time someone won the big prize was on May 2 when winning tickets sold in Florida and Texas split a $20 million jackpot.

The largest jackpot in the game's history was a massive $2.04 billion won in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The next drawing is set for Aug. 8 at 10:59 p.m. ET.

You can watch the drawing live on the Powerball website.

Powerball: How to play

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. For an additional $1 per play, Power Play can be added for a chance to multiply winning non-jackpot winnings.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and the United Kingdom.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, according to lottery officials.