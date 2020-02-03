Police: Puppy found dead in crate in Millville woods 

Police are investigating after they say a dead puppy was found inside a crate dumped in the woods in Cumberland County.

Officers found the dog on Wednesday, Jan. 29, off of Kates Boulevard in Millville, New Jersey.

The brindle pit bull mix is believed to be between six and nine months old. The puppy was wearing a sweater, leash and two pieces of fabric were found inside the crate.

Police are hoping to find whoever abandoned the dog or the owner of the dog.

If you have any information, please contact Sgt. Ed Zadroga at 856-825-7010, ext. 7203.

