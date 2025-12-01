Expand / Collapse search

Police: Port St. Lucie officer shot in disturbance call

By
Published  December 1, 2025
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A Port St. Lucie Police officer was shot while investigating a disturbance, Monday evening. 

What we know:

The Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to an incident in the area of Tradition Parkway and Gatlin Boulevard on Dec. 1 for a disturbance, when an officer was shot while investigating the incident, the police department confirmed. 

The officer – whose name has not been released at this time – was transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce. 

What we don't know:

It's not known what condition the officer is currently in. It's also not known what events led to the shooting or if anyone else involved was injured. 

What's next:

Law enforcement is actively investigating the circumstances and has secured the scene. There is no threat to the community, the department said. 

The Source: Information in this story was sourced from the Port St. Lucie Police Department. 

