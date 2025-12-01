Police: Port St. Lucie officer shot in disturbance call

The Brief A Port St. Lucie Police officer was shot while investigating an incident on Dec. 1. The officer was transported to the hospital for treatment. The officer's condition is not known at this time.



A Port St. Lucie Police officer was shot while investigating a disturbance, Monday evening.

What we know:

The Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to an incident in the area of Tradition Parkway and Gatlin Boulevard on Dec. 1 for a disturbance, when an officer was shot while investigating the incident, the police department confirmed.

The officer – whose name has not been released at this time – was transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

What we don't know:

It's not known what condition the officer is currently in. It's also not known what events led to the shooting or if anyone else involved was injured.

What's next:

Law enforcement is actively investigating the circumstances and has secured the scene. There is no threat to the community, the department said.