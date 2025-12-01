Police: Port St. Lucie officer shot in disturbance call
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A Port St. Lucie Police officer was shot while investigating a disturbance, Monday evening.
What we know:
The Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to an incident in the area of Tradition Parkway and Gatlin Boulevard on Dec. 1 for a disturbance, when an officer was shot while investigating the incident, the police department confirmed.
The officer – whose name has not been released at this time – was transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.
What we don't know:
It's not known what condition the officer is currently in. It's also not known what events led to the shooting or if anyone else involved was injured.
What's next:
Law enforcement is actively investigating the circumstances and has secured the scene. There is no threat to the community, the department said.
The Source: Information in this story was sourced from the Port St. Lucie Police Department.