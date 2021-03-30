Police: Person in critical condition after being hit by SunRail train

article

The Orlando Police Department (OPD) said Tuesday that a SunRail train hit a pedestrian.

That pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition at Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to a news release from OPD.

Officials say the crash happened just before 4 p.m. near Sligh Boulevard and Miller Street, just south of Kaley Street.

The news release said there are no intersections blocked due to the stopped train. All other trains besides the one involved in the crash are operating normally.

