Man tries to steal woman's car with kid inside while she delivers Domino's pizza order, deputies say

article

A woman was delivering a pizza to someone's house when two people allegedly jumped into her vehicle and tried to drive away while her six-year-old child was in the backseat, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office report. An 18-year-old man was arrested and is now facing charges.

According to the arrest report, the incident happened Sunday afternoon, June 26, in an Orlando neighborhood near State Road 408 and Old Winter Garden Road.

The woman was attempting to deliver a pizza from Domino's Pizza but was having trouble locating the house. The driver called the person, who went outside to help flag her down. Two men who were outside the house said they'd seen the Domino's driver and said they'd also help flag her down.

Eventually, the driver found the house and walked up to deliver the pizza to the other person. As she was doing that, one of the men allegedly jumped in the driver's seat of the woman's vehicle, while the other got in the back seat, and attempted a three-point turn to drive away.

The delivery driver, the person who ordered the pizza, and nearby neighbors ran toward the car in an attempt to stop it and pulled the driver out of the vehicle, the report said. The delivery driver yelled that her son was in the backseat and another person jumped in front of the vehicle.

At one point, the man in the backseat got out of the vehicle and "partially pulled out a black handgun from the front of his pants, just enough to display it to the victim," the report said. The two men then ran away.

Two people who matched the suspect descriptions were found a street over and detained, police said. Lamont Hall, of Orlando, was arrested and booked into jail on one count of attempted kidnapping with a firearm and one count of attempted carjacking with a firearm.

He is being held on a $50,000 and $25,000 bond on both charges, respectively.

The second person had not yet been identified or arrested.