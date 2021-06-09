Police: Man struck by train in Ormond Beach, impacting traffic

article

Police say that a man was hit by a train in Ormond Beach on Wednesday, causing several roadblocks.

The Ormond Beach Police Department said that they are currently working a crash scene on Nova Rd. near U.S. 1.

They confirmed to FOX 35 that a train struck a pedestrian. The person is alive but has a wound on his leg. He is at the hospital.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: SIGN UP FOR FOX 35 NEWS EMAILS

The train will reportedly be stopped until police give the go-ahead. It currently blocks Nova Rd., Wilmette Ave., and Lincoln Ave.

Police ask that you avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.