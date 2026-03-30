NFL expected to vote on Jacksonville Jaguars playing 2027 season in Orlando

The Brief The Jacksonville Jaguars could play their 2027 season in Orlando. The NFL is set to vote on a proposal that would have the team play home games at Camping World Stadium. The Jaguars are undergoing a major renovation of their stadium, which is why the team needs to temporarily relocate.



Could the Jacksonville Jaguars play their 2027 season Orlando?

The NFL is set to vote this week on a proposal for the Jaguars to temporarily relocate to the City Beautiful while the team's stadium undergoes renovations.

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Under the proposal, the Jaguars would play all home games at Camping World Stadium.

Although nothing official has been announced yet, late last year, Orlando emerged as a top contender for the Jaguars' temporary new home along with the University of Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.

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Orange County leaders approved a $10 million bid last year to bring the team to Orlando for the 2027 season.

If Orlando is chosen, city officials have said the temporary move would bring millions of dollars to Central Florida—a big boost for local business, hotels and fans.

Jacksonville stadium renovations

The Jacksonville Jaguars are undergoing a major renovation of EverBank Stadium.

Renderings of the planned renovations at the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium. (Courtesy: Jacksonville Jaguars)

The $1.4 billion plan will include a new protective canopy, new communal spaces, wider concourses, new seating options and a public nature park.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in August 2028.

What's next:

Florida Citrus Sports is hosting a watch party in anticipation of a "major announcement."

The event will be held Tuesday at City Hall Plaza from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and include a live DJ and food trucks.