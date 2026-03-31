DeSantis signs bill renaming Palm Beach Airport after Trump

The Brief Gov. DeSantis signs bill to rename Palm Beach airport after Trump. Critics argue the move wastes taxpayer money; supporters highlight Trump’s achievements. Law effective July 1, pending FAA approval and trademark agreement.



Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport after former President Donald Trump.

The move comes more than a year after the two clashed over the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

What we know:

DeSantis signed legislation (HB 919) Monday officially designating the West Palm Beach airport as "President Donald J. Trump International Airport."

The law, effective July 1, also bars local governments from renaming several other major airports in Florida, including Orlando, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Southwest Florida, and Jacksonville International Airports. The name change is subject to Federal Aviation Administration approval and a trademark agreement with The Trump Organization.

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The airport handles roughly 8.6 million passengers annually. The Senate’s proposed budget includes $2.75 million to cover signage and rebranding costs, which is half of the $5.5 million requested by Sen. Debbie Mayfield, R-Melbourne. Funding also covers rebranding consultants, equipment, vehicles, marketing materials, and uniforms.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when the FAA will approve the name change or when rebranding work will begin. The full financial impact on the state budget and any additional operational challenges tied to the renaming are still uncertain.

The backstory:

DeSantis and Trump clashed over the Republican presidential nomination, but the signing comes as DeSantis continues efforts to mend ties with Trump. The bill advanced amid broader efforts by lawmakers to honor the former president and other figures, including plans to rename state roads and other airports.

What they're saying:

Supporters argue the renaming honors Trump’s achievements. Sen. Mayfield said on the Senate floor, "It is an honor for me to present this bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport after the first Florida resident to be elected President of the United States."

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Fort Myers Republican Sen. Jonathan Martin emphasized timing: "He served as the 45th president. He's currently serving as the 47th president…We can go ahead and honor him now, and it's completely timely."

Critics decried the measure as a misuse of taxpayer funds. House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, said in a statement, "The people of Florida did not ask for this…It's clear Tallahassee Republicans care more about political stunts than they care about your wallet."