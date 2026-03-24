Man arrested after worker killed trying to stop theft at Florida tire shop, police say

The Brief Police have arrested a man accused of hitting a worker at a tire shop with his car before taking off. Brandon Lewis, 33, faces a charge of first-degree vehicular homicide, according to the Mascotte Police Department. Lewis is accused of leaving the tire shop without paying and hitting a worker who tried to stop him as he fled the scene.



A man has been arrested after a worker died after trying to stop a customer from stealing tires at a Lake County shop, according to the Mascotte Police Department.

Brandon Lewis, 33, is accused of hitting Ashley Tyer with a car last week as he allegedly sped away from Just Stop Tires without paying.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

James Kelly, an employee at the shop, said the customer lowered the car off the jack, got into his car, and took off.

Tyer ran after the customer and ended up on the hood of the car.

"By the time I turned around, she was on the hood," Kelly said. "I don't know if she jumped, or they ran into her, but I know once she was on that hood, he knew that her life was in jeopardy, and he didn't care."

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Tyer was critically injured and later died from her injuries.

In a news release Monday, Mascotte police said Lewis had been identified as the customer involved. Lewis was taken into custody, and he faces a charge of first-degree vehicular homicide.

Police said more charges and arrests are possible as the investigation continues.