Police: Man shot in Orlando returned fire with suspect

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 7:57AM
Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating after they say a man was shot early Monday. The suspect has not been identified. 

According to police, this happened on Poppy Ave. in Orlando. They say they found a man who had been shot. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening. 

During the investigation, police say it was determined that the victim returned fire with the suspect during the incident.

