Police: Man shot in Orlando returned fire with suspect

article

Orlando police are investigating after they say a man was shot early Monday. The suspect has not been identified.

According to police, this happened on Poppy Ave. in Orlando. They say they found a man who had been shot. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

During the investigation, police say it was determined that the victim returned fire with the suspect during the incident.

Check back for updates.

