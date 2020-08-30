Police: Man flees traffic stop, t-bones vehicle at Daytona Beach intersection, killing innocent driver

article

The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened at about 9 a.m. on Sunday.

They said that officers were reportedly attempting to pull over a black 2018 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 31-year-old Nyshon J. Bennett for running through a stop sign at the intersection of South Caroline Street & Cedar Street. However, Bennett fled the scene at a high rate of speed. He was trying to cross the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Street when he t-boned the driver's side of a silver 2008 Acura RL.

The Acura is said to have spun into a palm tree before crashing into a telephone pole, where it came to a final stop. The driver, 50-year-old Daniel J. Ruddell Jr., was the only person in the vehicle and died at the scene.

Police added that Acura had the green light at the time and that the officers who attempted the traffic stop terminated it after the Malibu sped off, shutting off their lights and sirens.

They also said that Bennett went on to strike three other vehicles parked nearby before coming to a complete stop. No one was inside the vehicle at the time of impact. Bennet though was found stuck inside his vehicle by first responders and was transported as a trauma alert to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is in critical condition.

Nyshon J. Bennett (Daytona Beach Police Department)

