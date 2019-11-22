Police K-9, suspect killed in El Mirage officer-involved shooting

FOX 10 has learned that a K-9 was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting in El Mirage Friday night.

According to police, the incident happened in the area of Grand Avenue and El Mirage Road. The K-9, named Koki, was hit by at least one bullet.

The incident reportedly began when police tried to arrest a suspect, which led to a foot chase. Witnesses say they heard at least five or six gunshots.

The scene, according to police, remained very active Friday night, with FOX 10's Matt Galka heard bangs during the 9:00 p.m. hour.

No human police officers are hit, and according to Surprise Police officials Saturday afternoon, the suspect killed himself.