Police: Investigation launched after officer-involved shooting in Orlando

The Orlando Police Department said that there was an officer-involved shooting at 2124 West Colonial on Wednesday.

They held a news conference about the incident, which was streamed onto their Twitter. During it, they said that around 10 a.m., one of the department's sergeants was doing surveillance in the area. Orlando Police Chief Rolón said that residents in the area have expressed concerns about the activity in that area before.

While surveilling, police said that the sergeant witnessed a white male being forced into a vehicle. Two black males were said to be a part of that interaction. Patrol units responded to the area following this. Eventually, a man bailed from the vehicle while the driver and the man forced into the car were taken into custody. They did mention though that the man who bailed from the vehicle tried to carjack someone but was unsuccessful. He was armed and shot when confronted.

Chief Rolón said in the news conference that no officers were injured but the man who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating the shooting.

Orlando Police also tweeted out an image of the suspect's guns recovered at the carjacking scene.

As a result of the shooting, eastbound Colonial Drive is shut down between John Young Parkway and North Tampa Avenue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Westbound traffic is not affected at this time.

FOX 35 News has a reporter on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.