Person shot outside Home Depot in Apopka after possible road rage incident, police say

The Brief A person was hurt Tuesday in a shooting outside a Home Depot in Apopka. Police said the shooting may have stemmed from a road rage encounter. A suspect was taken into custody; Police said there's no threat to the public.



A person was hurt Tuesday after a shooting outside a Home Depot in Apopka, according to police.

Officers responded to the store on West Orange Blossom Trail around 10:22 a.m. after receiving calls about a shooting.

One person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. The suspect, according to police, was taken into custody.

Police said the shooting appears to have "stemmed from a road rage encounter."

Police said there's no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of the people involved in the shooting.