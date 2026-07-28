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Person shot outside Home Depot in Apopka after possible road rage incident, police say

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Apopka
Published July 28, 2026 10:59 AM EDT
Published July 28, 2026 10:59 AM EDT

The Brief

    • A person was hurt Tuesday in a shooting outside a Home Depot in Apopka. 
    • Police said the shooting may have stemmed from a road rage encounter. 
    • A suspect was taken into custody; Police said there's no threat to the public. 

APOPKA, Fla. - A person was hurt Tuesday after a shooting outside a Home Depot in Apopka, according to police.

Officers responded to the store on West Orange Blossom Trail around 10:22 a.m. after receiving calls about a shooting.

One person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. The suspect, according to police, was taken into custody.

Police said the shooting appears to have "stemmed from a road rage encounter."

Police said there's no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of the people involved in the shooting. 

The Source: This story was written with information released by the Apopka Police Department. 

ApopkaOrange County NewsCrime and Public Safety