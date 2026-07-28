Person shot outside Home Depot in Apopka after possible road rage incident, police say
APOPKA, Fla. - A person was hurt Tuesday after a shooting outside a Home Depot in Apopka, according to police.
Officers responded to the store on West Orange Blossom Trail around 10:22 a.m. after receiving calls about a shooting.
One person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. The suspect, according to police, was taken into custody.
Police said the shooting appears to have "stemmed from a road rage encounter."
Police said there's no threat to the public.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the identities of the people involved in the shooting.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Apopka Police Department.