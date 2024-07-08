Police investigating shooting at Lake Mary apartment complex

Stream FOX 35:

Police are investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Lake Mary over the weekend.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on Saturday at The Fairways at Lake Mary, according to the Lake Mary Police Department. The apartment complex is located at 700 Oakland Hills Circle.

Police said this was an isolated event and there's no apparent threat to the community.

Suspect and/or victim information has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective James Taylor at 407-585-1318 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. A tip that leads to a felony arrest could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

This is a developing story.