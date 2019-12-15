Police investigate reports of shots fired at Orlando apartment complex

article

Orlando police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex.

It happened early Sunday morning at the Maxwell Terrace Apartments on West Arlington Street.

Police interviewed witnesses at the scene who said a guest of a tenant got into a fight with another unknown party, which resulted in shots being fired in the parking lot.

Officers say they couldn't locate any victims or suspects.

They also say no injuries were reported.

Detectives say they are canvassing the neighborhood for information related to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS.