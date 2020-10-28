Police investigate cyber threats at 2 Cocoa schools

article

The Cocoa Police Department is investigating suspicious incidents at two schools.

They said that the incidents happened at Cocoa High and Endeavour Elementary.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: SIGN UP FOR FOX 35 NEWS EMAILS

Apparently, vague cyber threats were made through the school's e-learning platforms. There have been no direct threats to the schools though.

Students, teachers and staff at both locations are said to be safe as well.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.