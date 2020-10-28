Police investigate cyber threats at 2 Cocoa schools
COCOA, Fla. - The Cocoa Police Department is investigating suspicious incidents at two schools.
They said that the incidents happened at Cocoa High and Endeavour Elementary.
Apparently, vague cyber threats were made through the school's e-learning platforms. There have been no direct threats to the schools though.
Students, teachers and staff at both locations are said to be safe as well.
