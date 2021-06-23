Police investigate after 3 injured in Parramore shooting

Orlando police officers are at the scene of a shooting incident in which three people were injured.

A call was received around 4:30 p.m. reporting shots fired from a vehicle in the area of 1000 S. Parramore Ave. near Gore St. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found three people injured by gunfire.

Two of the victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The third victim was grazed by a bullet and treated on location by Orlando Fire Rescue.

Officers reopened the roadway shortly before 6 p.m.. The investigation is "active and ongoing."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Orlando Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

