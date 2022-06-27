Bear roaming on side of 210 Freeway forces delays in La Cañada area

SkyFOX was over a police chase involving – bears.

Police were searching for two wild bears in the La Cañada area Monday night.

Parts of the 210 Freeway in the foothills are facing serious backups as crews work to get the bears to surrender.

One of the bears was captured by the Glendale Police Department. It is unknown what happened to the other bear, or if the second bear was even on the loose in the first place.